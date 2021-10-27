Rock Rachon: UN considers Poland complicit in migration crisis

Recently, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), through its European representatives, concluded that the Belarusian regime is not responsible for the crisis on the border between Belarus and Poland. Although the nature of the crisis is clear, the mainstream media in Europe continue to blame both the attacking side, namely Belarus and the side under attack, Poland.

UN condemns human rights violation in Belarus

Presenting the situation in this way is not only deceitful but also contradicts the line the UN representative established at the beginning of the crisis.

As Mariusz Kamiński, Poland’s Interior Minister, pointed out in September, people who go to the border with Poland are legally in Belarus and have paid “big money” in an effort to improve their standard of living by moving to an EU country.

The Polish representation to the UN announced that a joint statement had been signed by more than 45 countries that recognised Belarus’ actions as deliberate usage of migration as a weapon.

The second part of the programme focused on a record-high energy price increase in Europe.

The guests of Rock Rachon were deputy FM Marcin Przydacz and Wojciech Jakóbik, the editor-in-chief of biznesalert.pl.