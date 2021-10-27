Poland reports 8,361 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 133 deaths

Jacek Szydłowski/PAP

Poland recorded 8,361 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 133 deaths over the past 24 hours to Wednesday morning, against 6,265 cases reported on Tuesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 5,601 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 5,416 recorded the day prior, including 464 patients on ventilators, against the total of 1,010 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 214,695 people are under quarantine. So far 2,690,582 people have recovered.