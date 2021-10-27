Anti-monopoly watchdog initiates proceedings against popular mobile apps

The head of the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK), Tomasz Chróstny, initiated proceedings against Glovo regarding an infringement of collective consumer interests and an explanatory procedure against Uber Eats, the UOKiK announced on Wednesday.

The UOKiK explained in a statement, it has received consumer complaints about irregularities when ordering food and food products using popular applications. Consumers indicated that, for example, that they paid a higher price than they had been quoted prior to placing the order. The complaints also concerned the settlements of entrepreneurs for unrealised orders.

It was reported that Tomasz Chróstny, the head of UOKiK initiated a proceeding concerning an infringement of collective consumer interests against Glovo and an explanatory proceeding against Uber Eats. These are the names of mobile applications that are used to order food from stores with delivery to the address indicated.

Mr Chróstny, quoted in the communique, pointed to the dynamic development of on-line trading platforms – applications for ordering food are becoming more and more common. He stressed that their popularity should be matched by high standards of consumer protection.

"That is why we carefully observe the practices applied by the applications and monitor consumer complaints. In the proceedings we will verify the principles of operation of the application for ordering food. Consumer complaints concern, for example, incorrect information about the price consumers are initially quoted. There can be no question about deception," he emphasised.







The market of food orders in Poland is growing. The “Global eating, drinking and sustainability survey” conducted in Poland by ARC Rynek i Opinia found that every fourth Pole stated that they have food delivered to their home more often than before the COVID-19 pandemic, paying an average the equivalent of EUR 19.