COVID-19: 8,361 new cases in Poland, active cases increasing

The Health Ministry announced 8,361 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,990,509 including 223,255 still active. The number of active cases increased from 215,485 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 133 new fatalities – 44 from COVID-19 alone and 89 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 76,672.

According to the ministry, 214,695 people are quarantined and 2,690,582 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 223,255 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

The ministry did not publish Wednesday’s data regarding the vaccination.

As of Tuesday, a total of 38,671,357 vaccine doses have been administered and 19,846,726 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 464 out of 1,010 available.

As of Wednesday morning, as many as 245,381,809 coronavirus cases, 4,981,157 deaths and 222,448,904 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 46,497,719, India has the second most with 34,215,653 cases and Brazil third with 21,748,984.