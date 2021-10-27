Poland a champion of energy transformation: President

President Andrzej Duda declared that the transformation towards climate neutrality is a priority for the Polish authorities. The president took part in an online debate at the UN General Assembly under the slogan “Delivering Climate Action: for People, Planet and Prosperity”.

In his video speech, President Andrzej Duda called Poland one of the world champions of energy transformation. “Poland plans to significantly increase the use of low-emission energy sources, including renewable resources and nuclear energy,” he said.

He announced that by 2030 one third of electricity in Poland will come from renewable sources, and a decade later 40 percent. “A special role will be played by offshore wind farms, the first of which will be built in 2025, as well as nuclear power plants,” Mr Duda announced.

The president also spoke about investments in electromobility. He announced that Poland aims to ensure that public transport in cities with more than 100,000 inhabitants are completely emission-free by 2030.

“We have already become the largest exporter of electric buses in the European Union,” he pointed out and declared that Poland is ready to cooperate and exchange experiences with other countries on climate action.