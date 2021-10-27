Polish dep FM pays two-day visit to Greece

Bilateral relations, current migration challenges, issues of the EU’s eastern neighbourhood, the EU’s enlargement and the future of Europe were some of the topics discussed by Szymon Szynkowski vel Sęk, the deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during his visit to Greece. He also took part in the ceremonial opening of the Polish Archaeological Institute in Athens.

Mr Szynkowski vel Sęk was in Athens on Monday and Tuesday. According to the press services of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he initially held political consultations with Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, Greece’s first deputy foreign minister for European affairs.

“I would like to express my satisfaction with the excellent state of relations between our countries. Poland has actively joined the celebration of the 200th anniversary of the outbreak of the Greek national liberation uprising this year,” Polish deputy FM said after the meeting, quoted by the ministry.

Both politicians emphasised the development of trade between both countries, which in recent years has been steadily increasing its volume despite the restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added, the deputy ministers also expressed satisfaction with the high level of interest of Polish tourists in the Greek offer in the passing season and referred to the opportunities for the development of Greek inbound tourism to Poland. It was also emphasised that “the deputy head of Greek diplomacy thanked Polish firefighters who took part in the firefighting on the Greek island of Evia with great commitment this summer.”

The deputy ministers also discussed issues related to the migration crisis caused by the Belarusian regime and discussed the situation in the region, with particular emphasis on the Western Balkans.

“The Polish side expressed support for starting EU negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia as soon as possible,” the MFA’s communique reads.

Later in the visit, Mr Szynkowski vel Sęk took part in a meeting with the Polish community in Greece, which took place at the seat of the Polish Embassy. As the ministry reported, “the minister thanked Poles living in Greece for cultivating Polishness and their growing role in shaping Polish-Greek relations.”

On Tuesday, he took part in the ceremonial opening of the Polish Archaeological Institute in Athens (PIAA).

“PIAA represents… all Polish scientists, not only those who want to conduct excavations there, but also others who need access to museum collections or archives,” Prof. Janusz Czebreszuk, director of the newly opened institute, said.

According to Greek law, only scientists from countries that have opened their institute in Athens can conduct research in Greece on their own. Until now, Poles could be members of research teams, but without the right to manage them. PIAA, established as a unit of the University of Adam Mickiewicz in Poznań, western Poland, is the first Polish foreign research institution based in a country that is considered the cradle of European civilisation.