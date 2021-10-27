Purchasing patriotism is rather groundless: daily

Poles declare they want to buy domestic products, but in practice only 46 percent check the country of origin of the products. The European and global average is higher than Poland, Polish daily “Rzeczpospolita” reported on Wednes

A total of 46 percent of respondents check the country of origin of food products, according to the ARC Rynek i Opinia research study. The study was conducted by a group of independent agencies.

“The Polish result is exceptionally poor: Switzerland is the leader, where as many as 68 percent of consumers check the origin of the food, in several European countries the result is also above 60 percent. Although Poles in many surveys declare their willingness to buy domestic products, these are just words and not action, ” the daily wrote.

Adam Czarnecki from ARC Rynek i Opinia indicated that the degree to which the country of origin is checked may be lower than other countries due to Poles often being convinced that the food sold in Poland is Polish.

“That is why they do not verify it at all,” he said. “We declare the willingness to buy Polish products, although we are not really ready to spend the time to check the country of origin. Inhabitants of countries where attachment to their own products is higher, check where the product comes from to a greater extent,” he added.