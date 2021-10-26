‘I Love Poland’ sailing crew admired at Rolex Middle sea race

Over 120 units from all over the world are competing in the Rolex Middle Sea Race in the Mediterranean. Among them, previous monohull line honours winner, “I Love Poland”, the

Polish crew skippered by Grzegorz Baranowski aboard the Polish National Foundation yacht (PFN).

“We know what to do. We know when to do it (…) We want to win this race, to win for us, for the crew, for Poland,” said Grzegorz Baranowski before the beginning of the race.

The crew is composed of 14 members. “It is extraordinary that we sail a Volvo-class yacht under the Polish flag with a fully Polish team – it makes us proud,” Wiktor Kobryń, from the “I Love Poland” sailing crew stressed.



For now “I Love Poland” is ranked 8th in the ORC/Class1 and 8th in the IRC/Class1. “It took the crew 2 days, 12 hours, 2 minutes and 46 seconds, to cover the route from the start in Valletta to the finish in Marsamxett port in Malta. Last year, ‘I Love Poland’ took almost 4 days to cover the route,” the crew announced on social media.

The team spends around 300 days of the year on the boat. “If someone gets tired or too relaxed then we have to remind them we are in racing mode and then everyone does their best,” crew member Katarzyna Ostrowska emphasised.

They also took part in the “Code Zero” documentary that tells the story about life on the “I Love Poland” yacht. The film premiered in Malta right before the start of the race.

“We raise the Polish flag, we talk about Poland by simply showing how fantastically well our team works, how it sails. These are the best Polish sailors who bring glory to our country,” Piotr Śliwowski, director of the movie said.



The yacht is a valuable ambassador of Poland abroad. “Despite strong competition, ‘I Love Poland’ is respected. Last year it was first over the finish line, it absolutely won the race,” Temistokles Brodowski, spokesman for the PFN said.