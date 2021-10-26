COVID-19: No additional restrictions on All Saints’ Day period

With November 1 and Poland’s All Saints’ Day approaching, large numbers of people take to cemeteries to clean the graves of their loved ones. There will be no additional restrictions, however, authorities are appealing to maintain social distancing while visiting cemeteries.

“We do not envisage any restrictions on November 1-2,” said Waldemar Kraska, the deputy health minister. However, the ministry will appeal for compliance with the principles of distance-disinfection-mask (DDM).

However, doctors encourage Poles to visit the graves of their relatives either before or after November 1. This will help decrease crowds and limit the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus spread.

In 2020, due to the state of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government decided to close cemeteries between October 31 – November 2.

Polish cemeteries will soon plunge into a sea of candles. Yet, it is important to honour those who are no longer with us and take care of their graves first.

It is also a time when companies helping to clean up graves have their hands full. The cost of such a service varies from several dozen to several hundred euros.

But if sometimes, it is always nice to find a grave that has been forgotten, there’s at least one in every cemetery. It would be a great deed to clean it up as well.