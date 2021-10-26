COVID-19: gov’t is not planning any lockdowns, Health Min declares

We are not considering any lockdowns at the moment, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Tuesday during a press conference. He added that continuity of full-time education at school is the main goal. As for other decisions, we might analyse them at the beginning of November.

The head of the Health Ministry pointed out that now the government’s policy towards restrictions is more liberal than it was in the previous waves. He pointed out that this stance is caused by the number of people vaccinated and recovered from COVID-19.

“From the point of view of introducing restrictions this liberality, considering the number of infections, is much greater. It has been confirmed by the comparison of the number of hospitalisations we deal with now and a year ago. Nearly two-and-half times the difference,” he added.

The minister also stressed that “we have already prepared the next version of pandemic regulations, where by default we extend the restrictions that are currently in place. This, of course, does not mean that no steps will be taken if the pandemic situation worsens”.

As it stands, there are still 215,485 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland with a total of 2,982,143 cases recorded in the country.