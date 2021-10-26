EP calls for greater cooperation in fighting crime against truck drivers

The European Parliament’s petitions committee adopted a resolution on “an alarming security situation” on truck parking lots in the EU. Drivers and companies from Poland are very often victims of thefts and robberies.

Automotive transformation in Poland might generate 6,000 jobs: report

see more

The Committee calls for greater coordination between member states to combat criminals targeting drivers and their loads, and for more funds to improve infrastructure.

MEPs believe that the safety situation for truck parking in the EU is alarming and that their capacity is insufficient, especially considering that the EU industry suffers from an acute shortage of drivers. As crimes against drivers and their loads are more and more organised and cross-border in nature, law enforcement agencies in EU member states must, according to the committee, “coordinate and systematically report crimes to Europol so that it can assist member states.”

The resolution calls for increased funding to create more parking capacity and improve existing facilities. In addition, the EU should also introduce telephone systems for drivers to report crimes to authorities without language barriers, and create tools to find and book spaces in safe car parks.

“We have all seen the images from the Calais port area, where a lack of decisive action by the security services finally led to a tragedy. At the Petitions Committee meeting in July, we discussed the Romanian petition, which drew attention to this problem and the tragic consequences of the lack of response of European institutions and some member states. Of course, the most dramatic situation affects drivers and carriers from Poland, who are the leaders in the European transport services market,” said MEP Kosma Złotowski from the Polish Law and Justice ruling party, who worked on the resolution.

According to Europol’s Organised Crime Report 2021, crimes that affect transport or storage, resulted in losses of EUR 75 mln in 2019.