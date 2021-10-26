New ‘Homeland Defence’ act announced by gov’t

The new “Homeland Defence” act is an adaptation of the current international situation and defence needs, the Deputy Prime Minister and head of the Law and Justice (PiS) party, Jarosław Kaczyński told a press conference on Tuesday, presenting a draft of the new regulations.

During the same press conference Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak pointed out that compulsory military service will not be restored. “We are introducing a voluntary and essential military service,” he stressed.

“The new Homeland Defence act is intended to radically strengthen the armed forces, it is a large bill that abolishes 14 other acts and introduces necessary regulations,” the head of PiS emphasised.

He added that Poland rejects the concept that the army should be small, but very well armed. It should be as large as possible and well armed, then it has this deterrent power.

The deputy Prime Minister pointed out that the current political situation in Europe requires the strengthening of Poland’s armed forces and this is exactly what this law is supposed to do. “A state that lies on the border of NATO and the EU, must have a serious deterrent force, and if necessary, … it must also be able to effectively defend itself,” he said.

The Defence Minister presented the main goals of the new act, including: making the rules of promotion in the Armed Forces more flexible, the liquidation of the “glass ceiling” for privates and non-commissioned officers, the introduction of additional disciplinary, anti-corruption and anti-nepotic regulations and organising the provisions regulating the principles of military service.

He announced that the Homeland Defence act enables the creation of a new type of military unit – cyberspace defence forces. The minister added that this type of unit would allow people with disabilities to join the army.

The head of the Defence Ministry ensured that all the existing soldier privileges would be preserved. Moreover the possibility housing allowance for the most favourable period of service will be introduced.