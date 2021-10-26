Polish President and King of Jordan discuss security and cooperation

President Andrzej Duda met on Tuesday with King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein who is visiting Poland. “Jordan is a valued partner for Poland, a reflection of excellent relations is the high dynamics of bilateral contacts,” the presidential office said after the meeting.

The King of Jordan’s visit to Poland began with President Andrzej Duda welcoming him at the Presidential Palace. The two leaders then spoke face to face. Plenary talks of the delegation chaired by the Polish president and the king of Jordan were also held. The current situation in the Middle East as well as the migration crisis at Poland’s Eastern border were among many discussed topics.

“Jordan is a valued and reliable partner in the Middle East region for Poland. Excellent relations are reflected in the high dynamics of bilateral contacts, including those at the highest level,” the Chancellery of the President of the Republic of Poland (KPRP) stated after the talks.

As emphasised in Chancellery’s post on Twitter, Polish-Jordanian relations focus on cooperation in the field of security, under which joint projects are carried out by Polish and Jordanian special forces. “Jordan is also a recipient of the products of the Polish defence industry,” the post reads.

The Presidential Bureau of International Policy announced on Twitter that on the sidelines of the visit of the King of Jordan to Poland, the programme of cooperation between the Government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Government of the Republic of Poland in the field of culture, science and education for the years 2021-2024 and a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between Ministries of Foreign Affairs were signed