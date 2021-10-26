Poland concerned with military coup in Sudan: Polish MFA

“Poland is deeply concerned about the reports of events in the Republic of Sudan,” the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote in a statement published on Tuesday in response to a military coup in the country.

“Poland is deeply concerned about the reports of events in the Republic of Sudan that could infringe on the hitherto achievements of peaceful transition. We call for refraining from the use of force and for respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms,” the Ministry wrote.

“We call on all parties and regional partners to strive to continue a peaceful transition in line with the democratic aspirations of the Sudanese people,” it appealed.

On Monday, the Sudanese army seized power in a coup that triggered unrest in which at least seven people were killed. The country’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and his missing cabinet members are still being held in an unknown location.

The same day, takeover leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan dissolved the military-civilian Sovereign Council set up to guide Sudan to democracy following the overthrow of long-ruling autocrat Omar al-Bashir in a popular uprising two years ago. Mr Burhan announced a state of emergency, saying the armed forces needed to protect safety and security. He promised to hold elections in July 2023 and hand over power to an elected civilian government then. On Tuesday, he dissolved committees that govern trade unions.

The Sudan information ministry, still loyal to Abdalla Hamdok, has called the takeover a crime and stressed that he is still the country’s legitimate leader.