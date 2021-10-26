Poland, NASA seal cooperation accord

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

The Polish Space Agency (POLSA) and NASA have signed a cooperation agreement paving the way for Polish participation in the exploration of the Moon, Mars and other celestial bodies, POLSA told PAP on Tuesday.

The framework agreement, known as the Artemis Accords, sets out cooperation guidelines for multilateral NASA space exploration projects. It will give Poland access to NASA’s Artemis Moon exploration programme, which is to resume manned missions to Earth’s satellite.

POLSA wrote that the accord was a further step in improving cooperation between Poland and the US.

Other Artemis Accord signatories include Australia, Brazil, Canada, Italy, Japan, Korea, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates and Britain.