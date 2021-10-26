Tamara Łempicka’s art on display in Książ Castle

The works of Tamara Łempicka, one of the best Polish painters of the 20th century, together with the works of artists from the Paris School, can be admired at the Wałbrzych Art Gallery in Książ Castle, south-western Poland.

She is known as the Queen of Art Deco. Her paintings achieve dizzying prices at world art auctions.

She had incredible talent and temperament. She painted portraits and nudes. They were admired in salons and in Parisian galleries.

Tamara Łempicka’s paintings decorate the collections of such stars as Madonna, Jack Nicholson and Barbara Streisand.

“She wanted to set her own trends and styles in painting. What she did was modern and, as it turned out, timeless,” said Marisa De Lempicka, her great-granddaughter.

Tamara Łempicka, better known as Tamara de Lempicka, was born in Warsaw, Poland, on May 16, 1898. She was a Polish painter who spent her working life in France and the United States. She died on March 18, 1980 in Mexico.

Apart from the works of Tamara Łempicka, the exhibition “Paris was a Woman” includes works by Mela Muter, Mojżesz Kisling and Nadia Leger.