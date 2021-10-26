Poland reports 6,265 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 93 deaths

Wojtek Jargiło/PAP

Poland recorded 6,265 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 93 deaths over the past 24 hours to Tuesday morning, against 2,950 cases reported on Monday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 5,416 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 5,042 recorded the day prior, including 449 patients on ventilators, against the total of 979 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 199,527 people are under quarantine. So far 2,690,118 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 38,671,357 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 19,846,726 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.