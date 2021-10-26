COVID-19: 6,265 new cases in Poland, active cases increasing

The Health Ministry announced 6,265 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,982,143 including 215,485 still active. The number of active cases increased from 210,534 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 93 new fatalities – 30 from COVID-19 alone and 63 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 76,540.

According to the ministry, 199,527 people are quarantined and 2,690,118 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 215,485 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Tuesday, a total of 38,671,357 vaccine doses have been administered and 19,846,726 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 449 out of 979 available.

As of Tuesday morning, as many as 244,921,069 coronavirus cases, 4,972,534 deaths and 222,034,567 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 46,417,525, India has the second most with 34,202,202 cases and Brazil third with 21,735,560.