Russian inmates accuse prison staff of torture

In Russia, complaints from convicts of being tortured by prison workers in the penal colonies have intensified. According to the volunteer project against corruption and torture in Russia Gułagu.net, over 500 prisoners intend to file lawsuits only in isolation places in the Saratov Oblast, south-western Russia.

Earlier, videos and photos were posted on the Internet, showing guards from the Saratov prison hospital beating, humiliating and raping the inmates. The management of the Federal Penal Enforcement Service has launched investigations into at least seven similar cases.

Vladimir Osechkin, who leads the Gulagu.net team, told the Echo of Moscow commercial radio that the film and photographic documentation of crimes committed against prisoners covers thousands of cases across Russia. According to independent Russian media, several dozen criminal cases can be initiated based on this evidence.

The material was given to the media by the former prisoner Sergei Savelyev, working in the penal colony as a programmer. The man is currently in hiding.

Russia’s interior ministry has declared Mr Savelyev as wanted, the database on its website showed on Saturday.

In a video comment posted by Gulagu.net on Saturday, he said he was not surprised, and that he was now in France.

“I was preparing for it, but it is not pleasant,” he said.

“Given the information that we have already made public, I would like to believe that they will acknowledge the facts of the torture and try to resolve the issue of torture while trying to deal with the issue of disclosure of state secrets,” Mr Savelyev pointed out.