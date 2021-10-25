EU earmarks macro-financial package for Ukraine

On Monday, the European Commission, on behalf of the EU, paid Ukraine EUR 600 mln in the form of macro-financial assistance. It is the second and final tranche of the Union’s aid, following the disbursement of EUR 600 mln in December 2020.

The programme, according to the European Commission, is a concrete demonstration of the EU’s solidarity with its partners in response to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The second tranche disbursed today is a clear signal of EU support for the Ukrainian reform programme. Ukraine has made significant efforts to implement the macro-financial assistance conditions and has made good progress in cooperation with the International Monetary Fund,” said the EC Vice-President for the Economy, Valdis Dombrovskis.

“By providing financial and technical support, the EU contributes to the improvement of the living standards of the Ukrainian people; by providing strong political support, we are strengthening its integration with the European Union,” he added.

Ukraine has implemented all eight policy commitments relating to public finance management, the rule of law, improving the business climate, and sector and state enterprise reforms, essential to receive the EU aid.

The EC also noted Ukraine’s progress in applying agreed policies under a programme linked to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). This pertains in particular to legislation in the area of ​​the judiciary.