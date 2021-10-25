PKO BP clients submitted 10,000 Swiss Francs loans to mediations

PKO BP, Poland’s largest universal bank’s clients, submitted 10,000 contract loans taken in Swiss Francs (CHF), the bank announced on social media. It added that the first client signed the annexe on Monday.

“Mediations with Swiss franc borrowers have already resulted in several dozen settlements. Today, the first client signed an annexe. Our clients submitted 10,000 contracts for mediation,” PKO BP stated on Twitter.

At PKO BP, the programme of settlements for Swiss Franc borrowers was launched at the beginning of October this year.

According to the bank at the time, the solution prepared by PKO BP allowed for a settlement in a shorter time than in the case of settlements put before common courts. During the mediation proceedings before the Arbitration Court at the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (UKNF), the client will learn all the financial parameters of the proposal, including the amount of the balance after conversion and the amount of any overpayment that the bank will return to him.

The application is to be submitted online at the bank’s transaction website. Mediation meetings are also held online.

At the end of Q2 2021, there were nearly 9,000 pending cases against PKO BP in courts concerning Swiss francs loans. The value of proceedings at that time would amount to PLN 2.6 billion (EUR 560 mln).