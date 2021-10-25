Culture Minister meets with EU Commissioner in Warsaw

Key cultural activities implemented within the available EU and national funds were among the topics of the talks between Deputy PM and the Minister of Culture, National Heritage and Sport Piotr Gliński and the EU Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth Marija Gabriel who has paid an official visit to Warsaw.

As it was reported on the website of the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage, the role of the cultural sector was emphasised during the meeting, both in the context of nurturing cultural heritage, and as an incubator of innovation and creativity.

“Deputy Prime Minister Gliński discussed the key activities of the ministry implemented within the available European and national funds. The EU Commissioner praised the activities of the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage in this field, stressing the importance of synergy between different sources of funding for culture,” the statement wrote.

During the second part of the meeting, which took place at the headquarters of the Academy of Fine Arts in Warsaw, professor Błażej Ostoja Lniski, the rector of the Academy of Fine Arts, presented to the guests the latest achievements as regards art conservation and presented an innovative project of the Conservation Ambulance Service, financed from structural funds under the Infrastructure and Environment Operational Programme.

The aim of this project was to launch a globally unique mobile laboratory for the protection, conservation and protection of works of art and historic buildings, equipped with state-of-the-art machinery based on the latest technologies.