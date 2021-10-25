No more migrants on Belarusian side of Polish border near Usnarz Górny

"There have been no more migrants in a camp on the Belarusian side of the border since 23:10 p.m. on Saturday," the Border Guard wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Straż Graniczna/Twitter

Poland’s Border Guard have announced that there are no more migrants in the vicinity of the Polish village of Usnarz Górny where, on the Belarusian side of the Polish-Belarusian border, a group of migrants had been trapped for two months.

According to the Border Guard, only empty tents have remained on the site, which is being monitored by Belarusian services.

In the opinion of the Border Guard, migrants are now likely being kept at a centre in the Belarusian village of Usnarz Dolny near the border with Poland, where they are being prepared to again illegally cross the frontier.

A Border Guard spokesperson told a press conference on Monday that some migrants from this camp had tried to cross the Polish border last weekend in a larger group, and added that there had been two separate attempts to illegally enter Poland in the vicinity of Usnarz Górny on Saturday and Sunday.

On September 2, Poland imposed a state of emergency in areas close to the Belarusian border after repeated attempts by Middle Eastern migrants to cross into Poland from Belarus. The emergency laws cover 183 localities in the border zone including in the vicinity of the village of Usnarz Górny.

Poland, which has also put up barbed-wire fencing on its side of the border to halt the entry attempts, has accused the Belarusian government of deliberately pushing the migrants into Poland in a move to destabilise the EU.