UN condemns human rights violation in Belarus

In a joint statement at the UN, representatives of 45 countries, including Poland, the US, the EU and Japan, condemned the violations of human rights by the Belarusian regime which manifests in, among other issues, the use of migrants for political purposes.

The statement was made during the Monday meeting of the so-called United Nations General Assembly Third Committee on Social, Humanitarian and Human Rights.

During the debate, the UN special rapporteur for the human rights situation in Belarus, Anais Marin, presented a report on the violation of women’s rights in Belarus.

“Belarusian state supports illegal crossings of the EU’s external border and is deliberately putting at risk and endangering the lives of third-country nationals. We are deeply concerned about the regime’s lack of cooperation with international human rights mechanisms and the total impunity of human rights violators,” wrote a statement by the Lithuanian ambassador at the United Nations.

The countries also condemned the repression against oppositionists, the independent media, national minorities and representatives of civil society, as well as the attempts to force Belarusian Olympic athlete Kryscina Tsimanouskaya to return to the country.

During the debate, the Polish ambassador to the UN, Krzysztof Szczerski, accused the authorities in Minsk of using methods “typical of criminal organisations” and using migrants as “weapons in the fight against the West”. In his speech, the ambassador also drew attention to the repression of the Polish minority in Belarus, including the president of the Union of Poles in Belarus, Andżelika Borys, as well as Belsat journalists, Darya Chultsova and Katsyaryna Andreyeva.

“It is important that thanks to our efforts, knowledge about how the regime in Minsk works towards migrants reaches other democratic countries around the world and is met with strong reaction,” said Mr Szczerski.

Additional statements condemning Belarus were also made by the European Union and a group of countries within the Baltic Sea basin. All participants in the debate expressed their concern about the constantly deteriorating human rights situation in Belarus.