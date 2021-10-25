No migrants at Usnarz Górny encampment: Border Guard

“Since Saturday, October 23, in the encampment on the Belarusian side (at the height of Usnarz Górny, eastern Poland), there are no more people, there are tents. The place is guarded by the Belarusian services,” the Border Guard stated on social media on Monday. The agency suspects that foreigners are now grouped in a former Belarusian facility in the area.

The Border Guard also published a recording on Twitter, which shows the encampment that has been maintained since August.

During a press conference on Monday the Border Guard spokeswoman, Second Lieutenant Anna Michalska, reminded that a group of approximately 60 foreigners tried to force their way into Poland. Among them, there were also people from an encampment maintained by the Belarusian side. According to her, they were very aggressive.

During the attempt Two Polish soldiers were hospitalised. Moreover, Border guards recognised Belarusian soldiers in civilian clothes posing as migrants, trying to cut the barbed wire securing the border line.

Border Guard officers used direct coercion measures against the migrants destroying the border fence, including tear gas. 16 migrants managed to break into Poland but according to the Border Guard, were then turned back to the border line.

The spokesman said that the Border Guard suspects that foreigners from the encampment are being grouped in a Belarusian facility nearby and then directed to attempt to cross the border.