Google opens major cloud technology development centre in Warsaw

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Internet giant Google is launching Europe’s largest Google cloud technology development centre in the Polish capital, Google Polska’s CEO has announced.

“Google is opening in Warsaw… the largest European centre bringing together the best experts in the development of Google cloud computing technology, used by Google Cloud customers around the world,” Magdalena Kotlarczyk told a Monday press conference.

She said that the new office will officially start operation on Tuesday and its staff will be expanded in the coming years by “talented engineers from all over the world.”

The headquarters of the new Google Cloud Technology Development Centre occupies over 20,000 sqm space on 14 floors of the Warsaw Hub office complex at Rondo Daszynskiego, in downtown Warsaw, she added.

According to information provided by the company, Google currently employs over 800 people in Warsaw, including over 500 engineering staff. In the last three years, Poland’s Google team has tripled.

The company opened its first office in Poland in 2006. Since 2015, the Google for Startups Campus has been operating in Warsaw’s Praga borough. The new centre is another element of Google’s investment in Poland.