Featuring top name eateries and drinkeries, capital’s largest food hall opens with aplomb

Representing a variety of world cuisines from European, Middle-Eastern, Asian, Tex-Mex and including Vegan/Vege options, the food hall’s 23 food outlets are combined with four original bars and an additional entertainment space.

Mediafresh

Warsaw’s largest food hall was officially opened this weekend in the capital’s newly renovated Norblin Factory complex.

With an interior designed by Bernatek Architects, ‘Food Town’, covers five historic halls and 3,200 square metres of the former Fabryka Norblina (Norblin Factory), making it the largest space of its kind in the city.

Representing a variety of world cuisines from European, Middle-Eastern, Asian, Tex-Mex and including Vegan/Vege options, the food hall’s 23 food outlets are combined with four original bars and an additional entertainment space.

Food Town also features 4 original bars managed by Beverage Director Tomasz Małek, who is the winner of 66 barman competitions around the world, including 4-time champion of the Roadhouse World Final.Tomek Malek/Facebook

Of the five halls, one will be dedicated to cultural events and concerts, whilst the rest will be split thematically under the headings: Asiatic, Breakfast-Lunch, Industrial and Central.

With food outlets including cafes, breakfast bars and dinner options all in one location, the ‘Food Town’ sees a number of gastronomic brands making their debut on the Polish market, including ‘Yaffo’, a Middle-Eastern cuisine from Tel-Aviv, ‘Crepes Store’, specialising in Breton pancakes, ‘Bukhara’, an Uzbek street food outlet alongside several outlets specialising in bubble waffles.

Food Town also features 4 original bars managed by Beverage Director Tomasz Małek, who is the winner of 66 barman competitions around the world, including 4-time champion of the Roadhouse World Final.

With an interior designed by Bernatek Architects, ‘Food Town’, covers five historic halls and 3,200 square metres of the former Fabryka Norblina (Norblin Factory), making it the largest space of its kind in the city.Mediafresh

They will include ‘Old Shaker’ located in the Industrial themed hall and focusing on bourbons, whiskies, other spirits and cocktails, Amaro Mio serving spritzs, aperetif’s and low alcohol drinks, a premium bar in a classic retro style called ‘Gimlet’, located in the entertainment section and focused on elegant cocktails and Pandan, located in the Asian hall, evoking the atmosphere of bars found in New York’s Chinatown.

Małek said: “We are creating an unbelievable place, which will delight visitors with its diversity and its quality. We have planned four different bars, in which we will serve different cocktails in an Asian style, aperitifs, classic, cocktails, mocktails, vegan and organic. Everything in the spirit of minimal waste.”

Food Town will be open seven days a week, with extended opening hours on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Visitors to the ‘Food Town’s’ launch were treated to an insight into each of the outlet’s kitchens with a series of culinary workshops on each day. Oliwia Hajn, General Event Manager of Food Town said just before the launch: “We can’t wait to introduce Warsaw foodies to this unique and diverse place.”Oliwia Hajn/ LinkedIn

Visitors to the ‘Food Town’s’ launch were treated to an insight into each of the outlet’s kitchens with a series of culinary workshops on each day.

Oliwia Hajn, General Event Manager of Food Town said just before the launch: “We can’t wait to introduce Warsaw foodies to this unique and diverse place.”

With the opening of ‘Food Town’, the renovation and re-opening of the Norblin Factory has almost been completed, though the space will be fully accommodated next year when Art Box Experience, Poland’s first digital art gallery and Apple Museum Poland move in to the factory’s last remaining spaces.