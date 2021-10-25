Mazowieckie governor grants go-ahead for annual Independence March

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

The governor of the central province of Mazowieckie has told PAP that has he signed-off on the decision to register the November 11 ‘Independence March’, and that the decision will remain valid for three years.

Konstanty Radziwill’s approval will mean the march, which goes through central Warsaw on Poland’s Independence Day, a national holiday, will go ahead.

Previous marches through have been blighted by far-right violence, and become a high-profile spectacle for ultra-nationalist groups in Poland.

Last year the police clashed with far-right demonstrators, and public and private property was damaged in the violence.

Rafal Trzaskowski, the Mayor of Warsaw, last week applied for the banning of the National Radical Camp (ONR) and the Independence Day March Association, two far-right and ultra-nationalist Polish organisations ahead of march.

By allowing the march to take place for three years, Radziwill has given it a cyclical-assembly status, which means that other marches cannot take place at the same time and the same place.

Following today’s decision Robert Bakiewicz, the president of the Independence Day March Association and the head of the National Guard, said: “This decision is only a procedural matter. It was obvious that this assembly had to be registered, because we met all the requirements under the Act on Public Assemblies. It does not surprise me at all.”

He also added that the march will follow the same route as in previous years.