The Nobelium hacker group linked to Russian foreign intelligence services (CVR RF) is behind the latest cyber attacks on US-based computer systems, Microsoft announced. The same group was previously accused by the US of numerous cyber attacks against government infrastructures in 2020.

According to Microsoft, 609 of their clients were notified about 23,000 cyber attacks perpetrated by the Nobelium group between July 1 and October 19. The company added that only a fraction of them was successful, but no specific numbers were provided.

Microsoft stressed that the number of such attacks has risen. In the previous three years, until July 1 this year 20,500 cyber attacks by all groups associated with the governments of other countries were reported.

Recent cyber attacks have targeted Microsoft’s subcontractors and other technology companies that supply and manage cloud services.

“Russia is trying to gain long-term, systematic access to a variety of points in the technology supply chain, and establish a mechanism for surveilling—now or in the future—targets of interest to the Russian government,” Microsoft said in a blog post on Sunday.

The company adds that the Nobelium group which is behind the current attacks was also responsible for cyber attacks targeting multiple US government agencies and other institutions in 2020. “Then the US government and other authorities identified it as part of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service,” Microsoft emphasised.