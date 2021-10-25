Ten thousand troops will guard Belarus border, MoD says

Leszek Szymański/PAP

An extra 2,500 troops will soon be sent to Poland’s border with Belarus, bringing the total of military personnel now guarding the frontier to about 10,000, Poland’s defence minister said on Monday.

Mariusz Blaszczak said that territorial defence units had also been posted in the border zone and given the task of aiding local people.

On September 2 Poland imposed a state of emergency in areas close to the Belarusian border after repeated attempts by Middle Eastern migrants to cross into Poland from Belarus.

Poland, which has also put up barbed-wire fencing on its side of the border to halt the entry attempts, has accused the Belarusian government of deliberately pushing the migrants into Poland in a move to destabilise the EU.