Two soldiers hospitalised after migrants attempt to force border

“Two Polish soldiers were hospitalised on Sunday evening after another attempt by illegal migrants to cross the border from Belarus to Poland,” 2nd Lt. Anna Michalska, spokeswoman for the Border Guard (SG), reported on Monday.

As she pointed out, a group of approximately 60 foreigners tried to force their way into Poland. Among them, there were also people from an encampment maintained by the Belarusian side. According to her, they were very aggressive.

“Foreigners used sticks and threw stones at Border Guard officers and soldiers of the Polish Army. One of the soldiers got hit with a branch in the face by a foreigner, and the other got hit with a stone in the face. Both had to be transported to a hospital in Białystok, north-eastern Poland. Their lives are not in any danger. They have already left the hospital,” Ms Michalska stressed.

As she added, the SG officers also suffered minor injuries that did not require medical attention. Ultimately, the migrants failed to break through to the Polish side.

The spokeswoman also said that “among those who were forcing the border, the officers recognised Belarusian soldiers in civilian clothes who, among other things, cut barbed wire with scissors.”

Since the spring, the number of attempts to illegally cross the Belarusian border with Lithuania, Latvia and Poland by migrants from the Middle East, Africa and other regions has increased sharply.

Poland and the EU Member States emphasise that this is the result of deliberate actions by the Belarusian regime in response to the sanctions imposed on the country. Since the beginning of the year, the Polish Border Guard has recorded approximately 25,000 attempts to illegally cross the country’s border with Belarus. A state of emergency has been in force in the border areas since September 2.