Germany’s Interior Min understanding of Poland building wall on Belarus border

In an interview for Germany’s Bild am Sonntag weekly the country’s Interior Minister Horst Seehofer expressed his understanding of Poland constructing a wall on her border with Belarus in order to keep illegal migrants away.

“It is justified for us to protect the [EU’s] external border in a way that allows for prevention of undetected green border crossing,” the official said.

“Whoever wants to enter [the EU], must meet the conditions and this must be controlled,” Mr Seehofer said, adding that “in the spirit of European ideals, we must know who is arriving.”

Mr Seehofer also told the weekly that the cooperation with Poland on the EU’s border “has been going on very well as it always does” and that “Polish-German outposts and regular joint police patrols can be found at some points along the border. The Polish minister of Interior replied to my Thursday offer of support and assured that we would continue to bolster our cooperation. Right now we stand side by side. The details are being worked up by experts as we speak.”

The official said that keeping controls at Germany’s borders at a low number was possible only when the external EU borders were protected. He also recalled that Germany “informed Brussels last week about the prolongation of controls on the German-Austrian border by another six months. If the situation on the German-Polish border does not improve, we would have to consider whether to implement the same solution in agreement with Poland and the federal state of Brandenburg or not. It is up to the next government to make this decision.”