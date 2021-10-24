Poland protects rule of law upholding EU treaties: official

“Within the EU, Poland stands on the side of the rule of law. We stand on the side of treaties that say union institutions enjoy only those competencies which were bestowed upon them in the [EU] treaties,” Deputy Infrastructure Minister Marcin Horała told Poland’s public broadcaster on Sunday.

The official went on to say that the European Parliament’s resolution was a usurpation of competencies because it assessed the legality of Poland’s Constitutional Court and its rulings on abortion, among others, which is not a provision of the EU treaties.

Mr Horała added that apparently “such usurpation is not a violation of the rule of law, just like the questioning of Poland’s legal system in line with which the constitution clearly states that it is Poland’s principal law.”

The official also recalled the European Parliament resolution on abortion in Texas, over which the body has no authority whatsoever.

“This demonstrates the degree to which the institution has made itself a laughing stock. In line with the principle of conferral, the EU acts exclusively within the competencies conferred upon its institutions by the EU treaties. We have not bestowed upon the EU the right of dictating how a judge of a regional court should be delegated,” the official said.