Politicians agree that EU funds will go to Poland anyway

The politicians of the ruling Law and Justice party PiS, as well as representatives of the opposition, are sure that EU funds, which have been frozen under the conditionality mechanism, applied to Member States, which, according to the EU, breach the rule of law, will go to Poland. In the opinion of the Deputy Sejm (lower house) speaker Piotr Zgorzelski from PSL, this will be “a merit of the prudent EU policy.”

After the EU summit in Brussels, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, pointed out that the disciplinary system for judges in Poland must be changed, and that judges unlawfully dismissed must be reinstated. She stated that the EC expects Poland to implement the ruling of the Court of Justice of the EU.

Law and Justice MEP Anna Zalewska told the Polish Radio Zet that the resolution contained the words “absolutely impossible in a democratic world” and that it “encourages for a rebellion against the government and demands not to pay money for Polish women and Poles.”

“We are dealing with a left-liberal family, which is the absolute majority there. It was evident during a debate that can hardly be called a debate, because for the substantive, very good speech of Prime Minister Morawiecki, we had absolutely aggressive replies by Polish MEPs, of my friends and colleagues from the Left and the EPP,” she stated.

Wojciech Skurkiewicz, the Deputy defence minister stressed in private news channel Polsat News that Poland deserved the EU funds and they will be transferred anyway. When asked what Poland would give up in the dispute with Brussels, he pointed to the liquidation of the Disciplinary Chamber. Another deputy Sejm Speaker, Włodzimierz Czarzasty from the New Left, assessed that “the Disciplinary Chamber will be suspended and the judges will be reinstated,” and agreed that the EU funds would flow to Poland sooner or later.

Piotr Zgorzelski stated that it would be much fairer if the funds from the European Union went directly to local governments. “There are officials and specialists who can manage every euro,” he said in Polsat News.

“Of course, the funds will come. It is not the merit of Donald Tusk, nor the merit of Prime Minister Morawiecki, but it is the merit of the prudent EU policy, which in the post-pandemic period was able to make another effort and organize these measures,” he said.

In July 2021, Poland was ordered by the Court of Justice of the EU to immediately suspend the application of national provisions relating to the powers of the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court. At the beginning of October, the vice-president of the CJEU, Rosario Silva de Lapuerta, dismissed Poland’s request to revoke the July decision.

In August, PiS chairman Jarosław Kaczyński announced that the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court would be liquidated in the form in which it functions now and “thus the subject of the dispute” with the EU will disappear. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki also announced plans to liquidate the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court in the debate in the European Parliament after the speeches of MEPs.

On Thursday, the EP adopted a non-binding resolution in which it condemns the decision of the Polish Constitutional Court on October 7, describing it “as an attack on the European community of values ​​and laws as a whole” and claiming that the Court has no legal force and has been transformed “into a tool to legalise illegal the actions of the authorities “.