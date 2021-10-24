Poland reports 4,728 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, 13 deaths

In all, Poland has already distributed 38,621,872 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 19,830,320 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.

Marek Zakrzewski/PAP

Poland recorded 4,728 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 13 deaths over the past 24 hours to Sunday morning, against 6,274 cases reported on Saturday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 4,706 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 4,559 recorded the day prior, including 430 patients on ventilators, against the total of 955 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 185,877 people are under quarantine. So far 2,686,129 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 38,621,872 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 19,830,320 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.