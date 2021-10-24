COVID-19: 4,728 new infections in Poland, active cases rising

The Health Ministry announced 4,728 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,972,927 including 210,351 still active. The number of active cases was 208,121 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 13 new fatalities, of which six were due to COVID-19 alone and seven from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 76,447.

According to the ministry, a total of 185,877 people are quarantined and 2,686,129 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 210,351 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.

38,621,872 vaccinations have been administered so far, including 20,113,535 first doses and 17,696,469 second doses or the J&J solution. The latter number indicates fully vaccinated citizens.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 430 out of 955 available.

As of Sunday morning, as many as 244,159,184 coronavirus cases, 4,959,987 deaths and 221,216,627 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 46,294,210. India has the second most with 34,175,468 cases and Brazil third with 21,723,559.