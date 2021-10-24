Donald Tusk elected Civic Platform chairman

Donald Tusk was elected the chairman of the Civic Platform (PO) in Saturday’s vote, Dorota Niedziela, the national election commissioner, announced at the Sunday conference. He was supported by 97.4 percent of the voters.

A total of 11,474 votes were cast in the biggest opposition party’s vote. Only 253 people voted against Tusk.

According to the results, the following were elected heads of the PO regions: Michał Jaros (Dolnośląskie province), Tomasz Lenz (Kujawsko-Pomorskie province), Stanisław Żmijan (Lubelskie province), Waldemar Sługocki (Lubuskie province), Cezary Grabarczyk (Łódzkie province), Jan Grabiec (Mazowieckie province), Andrzej Buła (Opolskie province), Zdzisław Gawlik (Podkarpackie province), Krzysztof Truskolaski (Podlaskie province), Mieczysław Struk (Pomorskie province), Wojciech Saługa (Silesian province), Artur Gierada (Świętokrzyskie province), Jacek Protas (Warmińsko-Mazurskie province), Rafał Grupiński (Wielkopolskie province), Olgierd Geblewicz (Zachodniopomorskie province).

Donald Tusk became the acting chairman of the Platform on July 3 after Borys Budka resigned from leading the party. Tusk was first elected one of the vice-presidents, and after Ewa Kopacz resigned from the deputy’s head, he became – as the eldest of the deputy presidents – the acting chairman.

The current elections have been ordered, although the term of office of Tusk’s predecessor, Borys Budka, expires in January 2022. However, the PO authorities decided to hold the election of the chairman, because in October elections were held at all levels of power in the party.