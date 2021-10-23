Tennis: Świątek to participate in prestigious WTA Finals tournament in Guadalajara

Iga Świątek will participate in the prestigious WTA Finals tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico on November 10-17. She secured a spot in the tournament after world ranking leader Ashleigh Barty announced her resignation. This will be the Polish woman’s debut in the Championships.

Barty’s resignation has been speculated for a long time. Ultimately, the Australian confirmed her decision. “It was a tough decision, but I need to prioritize my body, recover after the season and prepare for the next one,” she said.

Thus, Iga Świątek secured the qualification for the WTA Finals. The 20-year-old won promotion thanks to the titles won this year in Adelaide and Rome and a solid attitude in the Grand Slam. In each competition of this rank, she achieved at least the fourth round, and in Paris she reached the quarter-finals. In total, she has 3,226 points.

Apart from Iga Świątek, Aryna Sabalenka, Barbora Krejcikova, Karolina Pliskova, Maria Sakkari and Garbine Muguruza are also certain participants of the Championships. The fight continues for the remaining two places in the event.

The WTA Finals will be held on November 10-17 in Guadalajara, Mexico. There is $ 5 million in the prize pool.