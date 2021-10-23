Civic Platform head assures Poland will get EU funds

Donald Tusk, head of Civic Platform (PO), Poland’s main opposition party said that he talked to EU leaders and was sure that “no one was planning to punish Poles” for the conflict between the country’s conservative ruling party and Brussels.

Recently The EU held a two-day summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, where the rule of law in Poland was one of the main topics.

“I had an opportunity to talk to many chancellors and prime ministers, as well as European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen about the rule of law situation in Poland,” the head of PO stressed.

He added that there was no risk for Poland to not get EU money.

“My talks have clearly shown that practically everyone, with no exception, including the EC president, is looking for ways to get out of this stalemate and for Poland to receive the money,” Donald Tusk emphasised.

However, the European Parliament passed a resolution on Thursday calling on the European Commission (EC) to step up its pressure on Poland by freezing EU funds allocated to the country and not releasing the post-pandemic recovery money that Warsaw has been waiting for for months.

Some commentators see the EC withholding the release of EUR 36 billion in recovery funds for Poland as a consequence of the country’s failure to comply with CJEU verdicts.