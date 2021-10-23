Lower House to tighten penalties for breaking road traffic regulations

At the next session of the Sejm (Lower House), a vote is to be held to tighten penalties for breaking road traffic regulations.

Government spokesman Piotr Müller said during a meeting with journalists in the town of Dziewięć Włók near Gdańsk (Northern Poland) that the work on the changes had already been completed by the parliamentary subcommittee.

He stressed that the government wants to tighten penalties for speeding and for drunk driving.

The amendment, which is being prepared, provides for, among others, the establishment of a minimum fine of PLN 1,500 (EUR 325.75) for the perpetrator who drives a motor vehicle that exceeds the speed limit by more than 30 kilometres per hour.

A fine from PLN 1,000 (EUR 217.17) to PLN 30,000 (PLN 6515) will be imposed on the person driving a motor vehicle who does not comply with the prohibition of overtaking specified by law or by a road sign.

Another article provides for a penalty of arrest, restriction of liberty or a fine from PLN 1,000 to PLN 30,000 for the perpetrator who drove a vehicle on a public road, in a residential zone and a traffic zone without a driver’s license the required authorization. The same penalty will be imposed for driving a vehicle without entering into service.