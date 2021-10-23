Poles commemorate fellow compatriots killed at the beginning of World War II

On Sunday, October 24, the Institute of National Remembrance (IPN) will commemorate Poles murdered during the first months of the German occupation in 1939 in western Poland. The action is called “Zapalmy znicz pamięci” which means “Let’s light a candle of memory”.

“The action is a joint initiative of five National Education Branch Offices (OBEN) of the Institute of National Remembrance from Poznań, Bydgoszcz, Katowice, Łódź and Gdańsk, as well as the Polish Radio (national radio broadcaster),” Marzena Kumosińska from the OBEN of the Institute of National Remembrance in Łódź said.

Short films were also produced as a way to bring more attention to the most important memorial sites of German terror at the beginning of World War II.

“Executions under the ‘Intelligenzaktion’ were carried out from November 12, 1939 until the spring of 1940 (…) The bodies of the victims were buried in mass graves. In 1944 in most cases, the remains of the murdered were excavated and burned by the Germans as part of the measures taken to obliterate the traces of the crime. This makes it impossible to accurately determine the number of those murdered,” She wrote in an IPN study.

Only until the end of 1939, the Germans murdered about 40,000 Poles in the territories incorporated into the Third Reich. The people killed were mainly representatives of the so-called leadership class, including teachers, officials, social activists, and priests.