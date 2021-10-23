President Duda requests humanitarian aid for migrants in Belarus

“At the request of President Andrzej Duda, humanitarian aid will be sent to Belarus. The president has appealed to the Belarusian authorities to accept this aid and appealed for common sense and humane treatment of people stuck at the border,” said Bogna Janke, a Minister in the President’s Office on Saturday.

Ms Janke took part in a briefing at the depot of the Governmental Agency for Strategic Reserves in Komorów. As she said, President Duda, after receiving a report from the government and services about the current situation on the Polish-Belarusian border, President Duda requested to prepare and send a humanitarian transport.

“The Prime Minister took up this initiative, and this transport will go to the border crossing today,” said Ms Janke.

“President Andrzej Duda appealed to the Belarusian authorities to accept this humanitarian aid for people who came to the country lured by the promise of entering the EU and, unfortunately, are stuck now in Belarus. He also appealed for humanitarian behaviour towards these people,” she said.