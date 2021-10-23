Chopin’s life and love

Eugene Delacroix/Public domain

In this episode of The Debrief, in the wake of the Chopin Competition we take a look at the composer’s lover and prolific writer George Sand.

In this week’s episode host John Beauchamp talks to Dr Corinne Fournier-Kiss from the University of Bern in Switzerland, who is an expert on George Sand, the long-time lover of Frederic Chopin and herself an acclaimed novelist and social revolutionary of her time.

But what was Sand’s relationship with Chopin really like and how is she perceived in Poland and back in her native France?

Dr Fournier has recently had her monograph on Germaine de Staël and George Sand translated and published in Poland, and we managed to catch up with her in her busy schedule while she was recently in Warsaw.

In this week’s review:

Third Covid-19 jab to be available in coming weeks, PM announces

Canadian Bruce Liu wins Chopin competition

Warsaw restaurant breaks world record for tallest ever pancake tower

