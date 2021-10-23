COVID-19: 6,274 new infections in Poland, active cases rising

The Health Ministry announced 6,274 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country 2,937,069 including 208,121 still active. The number of active cases was 203,973 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 75 new fatalities, 17 from COVID-19 alone and 58 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in the country rose to 76,434.

According to the ministry, a total of 194,705 people are quarantined and 2,683,645 have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 208,121 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.

As of Saturday, a total of 38,589,845 vaccine doses have been administered and 19,818,102 people have been fully vaccinated.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 399 out of 937 available.

As of Saturday morning, as many as 243,851,799 coronavirus cases, 4,955,454 deaths and 220,946,735 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 46,264,596. India has the second most with 34,159,562 cases and Brazil third with 21,711,843.