Poland reports 6,274 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, 75 deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 6,274 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 75 deaths over the past 24 hours to Saturday morning, against 5,706 cases reported on Friday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 4559 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 4,264 recorded the day prior, including 399 patients on ventilators, against the total of 937 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 194,705 people are under quarantine. So far 2,683,645 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 38,589,845 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 19,818,102 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.