Constitutional pluralism must be respected for EU to last: PM

“If the European Union is to last, become stronger, have its global aspirations and be an economic and political block, then constitutional pluralism must be respected,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday at a press conference after the EU summit.

He referred to the words of the outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who said that “there are countries attached to the concept of strong member states, and there are those that would like a larger federation and therefore the best solution would be to discuss the matter at the conference on the future of Europe.”

The Prime Minister emphasised that “constitutional pluralism should prevail because even yesterday during the discussions it could be felt that some countries had far-reaching integration appetites, while others, not only Poland, but many others, look at these matters in a completely different way.”

“In the constitutions of some countries, there are rules related to belonging to the European Union, very directly, with the superiority of European law also over the constitution. In others, it is quite the opposite. So there is constitutional pluralism. And if the European Union is to last… then this constitutional pluralism must be respected,” Mr Morawiecki stressed.