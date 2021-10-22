Referral system for COVID-19 booster shot to start on November 2: Health Min

The health ministry plans to start its referral system for a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, for people aged 18 and above, from November 2, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Friday.

Infection numbers have been rising in Poland in recent weeks, with the daily infection rate crossing the 5,000 threshold this week.

Adam Niedzielski told Radio Zet, a private radio broadcaster that “right now, we are aiming to start the same referral system, so that, six months after the last shot, a referral will be available to every citizen aged 18 and over”.

Furthermore, everyone who meets these conditions will be able to check their patient account online to see whether they have received a referral and then arrange a vaccination date at a specific site.

The referral programme will continue “just as it has been operating until today, because this system is very positively assessed by Poles,” pointed out Niedzielski.