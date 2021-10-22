EC withholds activation of conditionality mechanism

Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission (EC), confirmed that it would not activate a conditionality mechanism making the disbursement of EU funds dependent on the rule of law. She added that the EC would await the ruling of the Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU) on the complaint of Poland and Hungary against this mechanism.

The authorities in Warsaw and Budapest found the conditionality mechanism illegal and filed a claim with the Court in Luxembourg. The verdict is to be announced at the beginning of next year.

At the press conference after the EU summit in Brussels, Ms von der Leyen also touched upon the subject of the Polish judiciary.

“The disciplinary system for judges must be changed and judges unlawfully dismissed must be reinstated. We expect Poland to implement the CJEU ruling,” she said.

As she pointed out, a fundamental pillar of the rule of law is the independence of the judiciary which was the crux of the EU leaders’ discussions about Poland at the summit.

“We have a long way to go. It is a combination of dialogue, legal response and concrete steps to restore the independence of the judiciary,” she added.

The EU has accused Law and Justice (PiS), Poland’s ruling party, of politicising the justice system, but the country’s conservative government maintains its overhaul of the judiciary is merely a way of re-organising the system in Poland.

Earlier this month, Poland’s Constitutional Court (TK) issued a ruling that challenged the supremacy of EU law, increasing tensions between Warsaw and Brussels. The ruling indicated that EU law takes precedence over Polish laws only within the scope of delegated powers. According to the Court, allowing the EU to create norms outside this area and giving them priority would mean a loss of sovereignty.

The TK also found unconstitutional the European provision authorising national courts to bypass the provisions of the constitution or adjudicating on the basis of repealed norms, as well as the provisions of the EU Treaty entitling national courts to review the legality of the appointment of a judge by the president and resolutions of the National Council of the Judiciary on the appointment of judges.

This led to calls that EU funding should be withheld from Poland until it reverses changes to the judicial system that some claim undermines the rule of law.

At the summit, EU leaders also discussed migration. The head of the EC emphasised that the EU would not finance “barbed wire and walls” at the borders, which would stop the influx of migrants. The construction of such a structure and its financing by the EU was demanded by 12 member states, including Lithuania and Austria.

Charles Michel, the head of the European Council, said at the end of the summit that the EU condemns the use of migrants to exert political pressure on member states. He stressed that the most important thing in such a situation is the unity of the EU countries, thanks to which it will be possible to overcome difficulties and to react to them appropriately and efficiently.

The Council said it “will not accept any attempts by third countries to instrumentalise migrants for political purposes”, and condemned “all hybrid attacks at EU borders.”

“The EU will continue to counter the ongoing hybrid attack by the Belarusian regime, including by urgently adopting further restrictive measures against [appropriate] persons and legal entities… The EU remains committed to ensuring the effective control of its external borders,” the summit’s conclusion reads.

Ursula von der Leyen at the end of the conference referred to the issue of energy prices. She announced that the EC would investigate the possibility of creating a strategic gas reserve and joint purchases of this raw material.