Archaeologists discover large antique weapons collection

Archaeologists have found an antique weaponry collection during their excavations in Sulechów, eastern Poland. One of the recently uncovered cellars contained multiple sabres, bayonets, black powder pistols and parts of military uniforms.

The archaeologists conduct their work on behalf of a private investor who plans to rebuild this area. During the excavations, the cellars of a building that had been demolished decades ago were uncovered.

The unusual artefacts were found after excavating one of the cellars. The finding is now considered a local sensation.

The origin of historical weapons is a mystery, even though the building’s past is not a secret and is well documented – it served as a hotel. Scientists hope that further work will determine who the collection of weapons belonged to and why it was buried in the building’s basement.

The archaeologists have reached a layer dating back to the break of the 17th and 18th centuries so far, but they said there might be more to be found there.

The military treasure will go to the Central Nadodrze Museum in Świdnica, south-east Poland.