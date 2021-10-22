Polish migration argument now ‘dominant voice’ says PM

His presentation on the situation on the eastern border of Poland, which is also the eastern border of the European Union was, Morawiecki said, "met with absolutely full and total support."

Marcin Obara/PAP

The Polish prime minister has claimed the government’s position on preventing migration has become a “dominant voice” in the European Council.

Mateusz Morawiecki made the claim on Friday evening following an EU summit in Brussels.

“I am pleased that our cautionary words… have become a dominant argument in the European Council regarding the prevention of migration that is not based on legal grounds, to prevent uncontrolled movements of refugees,” he said.

“Poland has always held the position that the external borders of the European Union must be properly protected,” he said, adding that “such a stance was adopted by the vast majority of countries.”

The prime minister added that everyone agreed that Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Belarusian regime of Alexander Lukashenko were the “true and real architects of the attempts to destabilise the situation at the eastern border of Poland.”

“And in line with Polish expectations, the European Council will not accept any attempts by third countries to make instrumental use of the movements of migrants to exert pressure on the border of the European Union,” Morawiecki added.